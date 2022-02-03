Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.92.
ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $4,547,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,963 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,866. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ZEN opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Zendesk has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.09.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
