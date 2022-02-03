Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.92.

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $4,547,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,963 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,866. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $7,300,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $8,763,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Zendesk has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

