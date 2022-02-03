Zendesk (ZEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Zendesk to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zendesk stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
