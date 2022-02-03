Zendesk (ZEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Zendesk to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zendesk stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $4,547,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,963 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,866. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

