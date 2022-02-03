Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Sells $602,920.18 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $602,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZNTL stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 272,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,021. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,836,000 after buying an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 435,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

