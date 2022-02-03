Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $829,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $83,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,942 shares of company stock worth $10,579,822 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

