ZENZO (ZNZ) Hits Market Cap of $310,117.08

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $310,117.08 and $172.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00183886 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00029326 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00027737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00376037 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00068923 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.