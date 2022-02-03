Zetacoin Achieves Market Cap of $192,123.77 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a market cap of $192,123.77 and $16.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,592.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.78 or 0.00745468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00241422 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025536 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 175,014,362 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

