Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 2,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 165,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

ZVIA has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

