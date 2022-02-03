Zillah Byng-Thorne Acquires 7,427 Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 7,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,142 ($42.24) per share, with a total value of £233,356.34 ($313,735.33).

Zillah Byng-Thorne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of Future stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.10), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($2,984,873.62).

FUTR traded down GBX 292.50 ($3.93) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,115.50 ($41.89). 1,839,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,272. Future plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,968 ($53.35). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,466.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,534.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

FUTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,512 ($60.66) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($70.25) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.16) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($56.81).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

