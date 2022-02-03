ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.66 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $35.66 million and $16,244.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00050200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.25 or 0.07090249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00055333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,711.79 or 1.00065762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00054749 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

