Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 63.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zuora by 735.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 349.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. Zuora has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

