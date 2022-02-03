Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CTO Aaron Kimball Sells 25,000 Shares

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CTO Aaron Kimball sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Kimball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of Zymergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00.

ZY stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,365. Zymergen Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 million. Analysts expect that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $2,378,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

