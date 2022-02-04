-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.32.

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,521. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after buying an additional 4,741,684 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after buying an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 3,336,137 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after buying an additional 1,822,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after buying an additional 1,509,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

