-$0.01 EPS Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.16). Manitowoc reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 584,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $606.56 million, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.