-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 12,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,489. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

