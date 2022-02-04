$0.06 EPS Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE SRT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 2,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,487. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in StarTek by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

