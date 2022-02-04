$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Janus International Group.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million.

JBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,131,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,409 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth about $41,547,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $44,087,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBI traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $9.96. 574,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. Janus International Group has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.94.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus International Group (JBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.