$0.11 EPS Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 293,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 249,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 782,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

CPRX opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $583.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

