-$0.12 EPS Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million.

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,861. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.00%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

