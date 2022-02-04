-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Latch’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

LTCH stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. 1,411,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,752. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Latch has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at $128,835,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at $38,967,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

