$0.48 EPS Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Flowserve reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowserve.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

FLS traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

