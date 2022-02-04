$0.99 EPS Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.05. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

Shares of TBK stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.57. 6,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,602. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,890,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,345,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.