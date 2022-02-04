$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Regal Rexnord reported sales of $814.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

RRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

RRX stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $125.42 and a one year high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

