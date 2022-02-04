$1.32 EPS Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. MasTec posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in MasTec by 652.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MasTec by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,287,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in MasTec by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 582,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 684.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 524,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

MTZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.84. 409,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.05. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MasTec has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

