$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

