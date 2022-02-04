$10.24 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to post sales of $10.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.07 million to $10.40 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $7.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $38.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.92 million, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $59.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

TACT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $8.87 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $75,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $195,697. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at $6,734,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 29.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

