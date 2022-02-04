1,054,038 Shares in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,054,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 7.07% of Northern Lights Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,009,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLIT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

