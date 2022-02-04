1,104,011 Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,104,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWACU. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth $24,129,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWACU traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,512. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06. Digital World Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $143.53.

