11,141 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.63. The stock had a trading volume of 138,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,941,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

