$112.66 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to post sales of $112.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.00 million and the lowest is $112.31 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $101.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $392.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $392.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $397.05 million, with estimates ranging from $392.09 million to $402.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 53,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

