$118.53 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post sales of $118.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $122.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $90.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $488.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $496.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $525.00 million, with estimates ranging from $524.31 million to $525.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

EFSC opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.24. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,000 shares of company stock worth $8,253,160. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.