1,239,258 Shares in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,239,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,647,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Organogenesis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $908.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.67. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.