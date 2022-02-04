12,807 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Hershey Trust Co.

Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Airbnb comprises about 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.29. 4,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of -0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.89.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

