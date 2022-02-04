140,485 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 140,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,690,000. Natixis owned about 0.06% of S&P Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.70.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $413.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.37 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

