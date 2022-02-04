$146.98 Million in Sales Expected for Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will report sales of $146.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the highest is $149.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full year sales of $661.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $668.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $724.68 million, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $746.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.44 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLLY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Holley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Holley by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLLY opened at $11.25 on Friday. Holley has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96.

