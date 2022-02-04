$163.15 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report $163.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $663.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $648.85 million to $704.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $775.44 million, with estimates ranging from $705.20 million to $860.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Tilray by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tilray by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 938,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

