182,698 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 182,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth $915,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Western Union by 189.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 80,462 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 63,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 64.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,230,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after buying an additional 870,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

