1,989,256 Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,989,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,793,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,035,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $4,104,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $14,984,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $29,552,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI alerts:

HCVIU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.