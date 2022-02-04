1irstcoin (FST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.06 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $15,875.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002811 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00092756 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

