$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. Crocs posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $10.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

CROX opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.64 and its 200 day moving average is $142.71. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 82.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 197.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

