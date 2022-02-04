$2.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.56. Generac posted earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $13.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, upped their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.00.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,894 shares of company stock worth $16,396,859. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.93. The stock had a trading volume of 604,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Generac has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.95.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

