$203.55 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report $203.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.00 million to $213.50 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $176.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $850.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $891.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $922.55 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $940.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

UCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

United Community Banks stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

