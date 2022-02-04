2,040,719 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,040,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Hillman Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $70,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

