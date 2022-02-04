21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $8.42

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.76. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 9,188 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNET. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,553 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,947 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,469,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

