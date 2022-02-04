23,200 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,548,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,359,000 after purchasing an additional 192,721 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,722,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,259,000 after purchasing an additional 154,676 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,719,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,878,000. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -74.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.