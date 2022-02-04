$241.28 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post $241.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.55 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $206.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PJT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research
cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.
Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
