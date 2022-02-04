244,427 Shares in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 244,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNNRU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,964,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,671,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,353,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000.

Shares of Banner Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276. Banner Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

