26,355 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. Chevron accounts for about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,470,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.74. 183,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,667,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $263.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $110.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

