$29.93 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report $29.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.15 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $13.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $81.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 million to $126.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $93.38 million, with estimates ranging from $24.15 million to $128.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The company had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

