29,090 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,421,000 after purchasing an additional 99,591 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

NYSE:KKR opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

