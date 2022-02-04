$306.56 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce $306.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $188.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.00 million to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after buying an additional 483,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 30,615 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

LPI opened at $67.83 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.94.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

